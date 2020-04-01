Former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko has called on Ghanaians to be optimistic as the country battles with the novel coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 5 lives and infected some 195 people.

The Former Minister of Energy charged Ghanaians not to fear but be ready to fight head-on.

“This blessed land of ours is once again afflicted and without all the resources we need, just like these people of the land 100 years ago summoned their courage and meagre resources to overcome the Spanish flu, so shall we who are presently afflicted.”

Also, he called on the citizenry to support and rally to the clarion call of President Nana Akufo-Addo as he leads the fight against the pandemic.

“This blessed land of ours even though now afflicted will survive as it survived an earlier and more dangerous pandemic…As inadequate as our resources where then as now, the good people of this land bounded together and against all odds overcame what at its beginning loomed like an unmedicated disaster…The President in his series of nationwide address has lifted the spirit and conscience of Ghanaians to the menace before us. We as citizens must rally to his clarion call and stand under his leadership in this fight for our lives,” he added.

Boakye Agyarko in an interview further urged Ghanaians to adhere to laid down protocols and most especially staying at home.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana now 195

The novel coronavirus cases in Ghana have risen to 195.

Thirty-four new cases have been recorded since yesterday, Tuesday.

The Greater Accra Region has recorded 174 of these cases, Northern Region, 10, Ashanti Region has recorded nine, the Upper West Region has recorded one and the Eastern Region also has one known case of the virus.