Several well-wishes are pouring in for Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Papa Owusu Ankomah.

The diplomat was reportedly infected with COVID-19 last week.

Although Ghanaian authorities are yet to comment on the situation, some diplomats have sent out well wishes to the High Commissioner.

After it was reported that Papa Owusu Ankomah had contracted COVID-19 on Friday, April 10, 2020, former British High Commissioner to Ghana and Director of COVID-19 operations at the UK’s Foreign Office, Jon Benjamin sent out a message to wish Mr. Ankomah a “speedy and complete recovery.”

He tweeted on Friday, “My very best wishes to Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, for a speedy and complete recovery.”

The High Commission of Caribbean country Belize, in London also tweeted on Sunday wishing the Ghanaian diplomat a full and speedy recovery.

Former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu also took to Twitter to extend his well-wishes to the former Minister of State and Attorney General.

He also called for prayers for him.

The news reports about Papa Owusu Ankomah testing positive claimed that he had been taken into intensive care at an unknown hospital.

Papa Owusu Ankomah, 61 was appointed Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland in June 2017 and has served in that capacity since then.