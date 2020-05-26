The Abeka District Magistrate court has remanded into police custody Victor Stephen Kankam, the landlord who allegedly shot and killed his tenant over the weekend.

The suspect is to return to court on June 8, 2020.

The accused earlier told the police that his action was in self-defence after the deceased failed to vacate a two-bedroom house he was occupying at Ofankor in Accra.

Earlier on the Citi Breakfast Show, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police command, DSP Afia Tenge said the police were still investigating the case.

“If in the course of investigations and other issues come up, the police will also not hesitate in proffering other charges against him,” she said.

She also noted that the police were still trying to identify a possible motive for the alleged crime.

DSP Tenge described the incident as being “strange to the police.”

The incident took place last Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Ofankor Spot M after the landlord allegedly shot the tenant for refusing to vacate a room rented out to him.

The victim was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

A search conducted of the suspect’s room revealed two pump action guns loaded with 7 and 8 cartridges each in addition to 32 live cartridges.

Four spent shells were also retrieved.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.