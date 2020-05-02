One person has died after a mining pit caved in at Anyinam in the Eastern Region.

The deceased, identified as 37-year-old Abdul Razak Bempong is reported to have sustained serious injures due to the mining pit collapse.

He was rushed to the Enyiresi government hospital for treatment but died shortly after arrival at the facility.

According to the police report, the incident occurred around 7 am on May 1, 2020 at the site of Gold Bank Mining Limited.

“Other illegal miners escaped with minor injuries but Abdul Razak Bempong who sustained serious injuries was rushed to Enyiresi government hospital for treatment but died shortly after arrival. The body was physically inspected and it was revealed that the deceased sustained injuries on the head, face, limbs and the body,” the police report said.

Police say the body of the deceased was conveyed to the Kibi government hospital for autopsy after which it was released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic customs.

Despite the numerous risks involved in illegal mining, many people in the Eastern Region continue to engage in the act especially close to large mining concessions.

In March 2020, another man, only identified as Dogbeda died after the illegal pit he was working in, caved in at Akyem Ekorso, a community in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.