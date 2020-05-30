Ghana is ranked second after Germany in terms of managing the novel coronavirus efficiently.

This is according to a Member of Parliament’s Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, John Ntim Fordjour.

Public gathering advisories were first put in place on March 15, 2020, when Ghana had six cases of the virus. All international border crossings were also closed.

But significant indicators have pointed to the fact that there will be a clear plan for the easing of the restrictions soon, something that has sparked a lot of conversations these past weeks.

Sharing his opinion on the issue of easing the current restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the disease, the Assin South MP commended Germany for how well its citizens have handled themselves though the country has less strict protocols now, adding that Ghana has currently become a model that many countries are learning from.

“When it comes to Germany, the country currently has 138,000 cases and 8,500 deaths but the Chancellor has ensured that restrictions have been eased. The Germans have been absolutely efficient with this. When you mention Germany, the next probable country that comes into mind in terms of efficiency in managing COVID-19 is Ghana. We must not be pessimistic about the efforts. On per capita basis, which country in Africa has performed better? I’m not saying that we have come to the same level of efficiency,” he said on The Big Issue.

“But on a sub-regional basis, Ghana has become the model, a leading light that many countries have learnt from and are still learning from in terms of our strategies, management and pragmatism in the fight against coronavirus. And that is something Ghanaians must be proud of. Sometimes politics should not take our sense of objectivity to acknowledge that, as a state, we have done well,” he added.

There is an increasing expectation that President Nana Akufo-Addo will ease the restrictions on public gatherings in his tenth national address on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

While addressing the nation at the 2020 Virtual Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration on May 24, he indicated that the state will conclude a roadmap for easing restrictions by the end of the week so he “can announce to Ghanaians a clear roadmap for easing the restrictions”.

Aside from the President, the Senior Minister had earlier revealed that there would be a stakeholder meeting on Friday ahead of the President’s address on Sunday.

Calls for easing of restrictions

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council previously indicated that it is not expecting a spontaneous easing of the COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

According to the Council, such a move should be done in a gradual process.

Giving reason for this view, the General Secretary of the Council, Rev. Emmanuel Barrigah said their call for a gradual easing of the restrictions will give them ample time to prepare their congregants on how to embrace the new normal.

Former President, John Mahama is also expecting a significant easing of restrictions and has called on the government to first conduct more widespread testing.

“…In the face of the imminent easing of restrictions, let me repeat the call on the government to consider conducting mass testing, at least, at the point of need,” Mr. Mahama said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Health, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, has urged the government to be cautious in easing restrictions on schools, places of religious worship among others as this could cause a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Follow @eadapaah

