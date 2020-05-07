Ghana’s Coronavirus case count has increased to 3,091.

This comes after 372 new cases were recorded from various parts of the country.

This was contained in the latest update on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website today [May 07, 2020].

According to the Ghana Health Service, a total of 137,924 tests have been done so far.

The update also added that the number of recovered persons has increased to 303 from the previous 294.

Bono Region has recorded its first case of Covid-19 in the Jaman North District.