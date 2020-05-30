Gospel singer, Kyei Mensah has premiered the official video for his second single ‘Take It All’ on YouTube.

The singer and songwriter released his video almost three (3) months after releasing the single.

The video directed by Dannivision premiered on the 29th of May, 2020.

Kyei Mensah plans to release another single in the coming months and hopes to collaborate with other gospel artistes.

His first single, ‘Nyame Bekyere’ introduced him to the music world by exposing his brilliant vocal abilities and composition prowess.