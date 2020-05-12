The Government of Ghana has congratulated nurses on the occasion of International Nurses day today [May 12, 2020].

This year’s celebration is on the theme “Nursing the World to Health”.

Addressing Tuesday’s Press Briefing in Accra, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the sacrifices and efforts made by nurses in nation-building cannot be underemphasized.

“The commemoration of the day comes at a time when the role of the nurse needs no further highlighting. As you are aware, we are in the mix of a pandemic and the nurse is an instrumental figure in this fight. From contact tracing, triaging hospitals to care for the sick and follow up on those who have even recovered, the Ghanaian nurse has been a strong soldier in this battle,” he said

He added that: “government was dedicating Tuesday’s Press Briefing to the celebration of the thousands of nurses nationwide who continue to serve as part of the frontline health workers in our battle against COVID-19”.

Mr. Nkrumah also assured nurses of the continuous support from government in the provision of basic health equipment to make sure nurses are fully equipped in the delivery of health services to Ghanaians.

“Your effort, your sacrifice and your dedication is immeasurable. The President, the government and the people of Ghana very much appreciate your hard work and will continue to provide the support that we can to make your burden lighter. It is our expectation that as you continue with your hard work, you will support the other frontline health workers to nurse the Ghanaian population and few who have tested positive” he added.

Celebration worldwide

The 2020 celebration of the International Day of the Nurse marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale.

The WHO said nurses have always been at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics by providing high quality and respectful treatment and care.

Globally, nurses account for more than half of all the world’s health workers, however, the WHO says there is an urgent shortage of nurses worldwide with 5.9 million more nurses needed especially in low- and middle-income countries.

To celebrate nurses this year, the WHO is calling for