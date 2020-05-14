“I inaugurated the task force for the establishment of the National Early Warning Centre in Ghana at the Jubilee House, this morning.”

“The Centre’s role is to warn the Government of threats to human security, propose appropriate action, and coordinate and ensure monitoring of the implementation of response to the warning,” he explained.

“An efficient and effective early warning and response mechanism will not only guarantee the needed security for our development, but would help us prevent wanton loss of lives, health crises, humanitarian disasters, environmental calamities, among others.”