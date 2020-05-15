The Electoral Commission (EC) has expressed reservations over the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) allegation that it is conniving with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the 2020 general elections.

The EC views the NDC’s claim as a calculated attempt to destroy its image.

“The Electoral Commission is not oblivious of the calculated attempts by the NDC to repeatedly peddle untruths and falsehoods aimed at tarnishing its image and causing disaffection for it.

“It is impossible for the Commission to conspire with any political party or institution as is being speculated by Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and the NDC since the electoral process remains transparent at all levels,” the EC said in a statement signed by its acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annor.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who made the claim at a press conference also said that a lot of Ghanaians will not have the chance to register for their voter’s ID if the EC decides to proceed with its new register.

He pointed out that out of the over 17 million individuals who had registered for the Ghana card, only some 6 million had received their cards, a situation he claimed could disenfranchise many Ghanaians.

The EC, in response to this claim, explained that its decision to make the Ghana card and passport the legal documents for voters’ registration is to “aid in the elimination of unqualified names in the register.”

“Furthermore, an applicant who does not have the Ghana card or passport may resort to obtaining two guarantors to facilitate their registration and therefore the exclusion of the Voter ID as a requirement will not lead to suppression of votes.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to assure all stakeholders at all levels of its determination to deliver free, fair and credible Presidential and Parliamentary Elections on December 7, 2020 as mandated by law,” the EC further clarified.

