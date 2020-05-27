The growing number of high income earners in the Ashaiman and Tema enclave will soon not need to travel far for the kind of healthcare they would prefer.

This is because New Crystal Health Services is expanding its operations to also cater for them.

The private healthcare provider has secured about 5.7 million dollars from international investors to build 2 new state-of-the-art hospitals and give 3 others a complete facelift.

This expansion project is to enable New Crystal to continue to serve the low income as well as add the middle and high income groups.

Chief Executive Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor says the plan is to respond to developments and varied income groups that have emerged in its catchment area.

But he stressed that the low income bracket which has been its traditional base, will continue to be served.

New Crystal Health Services will add new and essential services such as intensive care, paediatric care and (complex) surgical services as well as care for lifestyle diseases to its current offerings.

The healthcare provider has 7 networked hospitals in Ashaiman, Tema and Takoradi.

More about New Crystal Health Services

New Crystal Health Services (NCHS) started operations in 2003 with a small healthcare facility in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Since then, New Crystal Health Services has experienced a tremendous growth and currently operates 7 networked branches in two regions.

It has 6 facilities within the Ashaiman and Tema enclave of the Greater Accra Region, and 1 in Takoradi in the Western Region.

NCHS seeks to become a diversified company present in all ten regions of Ghana, to provide the highest quality of health services and to make significant contributions to healthcare delivery in Ghana.

New Crystal provides a range of services, including general clinical care, antenatal, obstetrics, gynaecology, dentistry, laboratory and x-ray, pharmaceutical, and simple in-patient services.

NCHS’ target population is defined as the lower- and middle-income group of the respective communities within the Greater Accra Region, where the majority of the population can be classified as ‘the urban poor’.

It has won the prestigious Ghana Club 100 on four occasions in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

About the CEO – Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor

Born on 3rd June 1971, Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor considers himself a farmer, a doctor and a medical entrepreneur.

He is an ambitious and restless person who is continuously seeking more leadership roles, and who intends to leave his handiworks in the lives of people.

He was admitted to the University of Ghana Medical School in the year 1992 and completed in 1999.

He also holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from the University of Ghana Business School in Entrepreneurial Management. After completing his mandatory house job, he worked with Family Health Hospital in Accra and Greenshield Clinic at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western Region.

He established New Crystal Health Services in the year 2003, and has since grown it to seven networked hospitals in the Greater Accra and Western Regions of Ghana.

Other companies established by him include OBM Pharmaceuticals, Integrated Diagnostics Solutions, Astral Healthcare Management solutions, Macella Money Lenders, Diamonchip Farms, New Crystal Healthcare Training Institute and SoGedge Limited.

He was adjudged the best Chili Pepper farmer in the Greater Accra Region in the year 2010, and the Entrepreneur of the year in the healthcare sector in the year 2012.

Dr Wisdom Amegbletor believes the future of every nation or organization depends on the quality of their human resource and that has been his guiding philosophy.

He is a member of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and the Society of Private Medical and Dental Practitioners.

He is currently the Chief Executive Oﬃcer of New Crystal Group of Companies.