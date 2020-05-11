Over GHs44 million has so far been donated to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund to support the fight against the novel coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the Chairperson for the Fund, Sophia Akuffo when she handed over 12 vehicles to public hospitals and laboratories involved in the testing and treatment of COVID-19 cases today, Monday.

“We have received an amount of GHS44,900,000. The board of trustees will ensure the judicious and transparent application of all money and other resources received for their intended purposes. We deeply recognise and appreciate the individuals, corporate bodies and groups who have enthusiastically donated cash and in kind as well as donors who have made direct transfers into Ghana Commercial Bank and Consolidated Bank accounts.”

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has in a short while received many donations and contributions from businesses and individuals to complement the efforts of government in the fight against the disease.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo donated his April, May and June salaries as seed money for the Fund.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also donated his three months’ salary to the Trust Fund.

All Ministers of State and other top appointees at the presidency voluntarily decided to donate 50 percent of their salary for the next three months to the COVID-19 Fund.

Parliament has also contributed GH¢200,000 with the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye donating half of his three months’ salary to the Fund.

Other groups and associations have also made different donations in cash and kind to various hospitals and health services in the country.

COVID-19 Trust Fund should be audited – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama recently called for an audit of the Fund.

The former President in a digital conversation also asked administrators of the Fund to keep receipts of expenditure to enhance accountability in the management of the Fund.