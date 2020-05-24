Former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings have commended Muslims in Ghana for adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols during the Ramadan season.

“We commend the Muslim community for their commitment to the protocols instituted by the government to stem the spread of COVID-19 and urge that as we offer our prayers to Allah today, we seek his grace to heal us of the afflictions of the virus,” they said in a statement.

Muslims across the world and Ghana are commemorating their annual Eid-ul-Fitr today.

For the first time, the event is being organised without the usual gatherings because of the ban on public gatherings due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The former President and his wife further urged “all Muslims to endeavour to adhere strictly to the social distancing and hygiene protocols as we celebrate, so we can combat these crises together.”

Below is the full statement:

It is an honour once again for Nana and I to join the Muslim community to celebrate Eid ul Fitr.

Today’s celebration is devoid of the usual congregation of Muslims at various communities to offer prayers and later to celebrate the successful conclusion of the month of fasting with get-togethers, because of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and its social distancing protocols.

We commend the Muslim community for their commitment to the protocols instituted by the government to stem the spread of Covid-19 and urge that as we offer our prayers to Allah today, we seek his grace to heal us of the afflictions of the virus.

We also urge all Muslims to endeavour to adhere strictly to the social distancing and hygiene protocols as we celebrate, so we can combat these crises together.

Nana and I congratulate National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu and the entire Muslim community on the successful conclusion of the sacrificial month of fasting.

Eid Mubarak!

