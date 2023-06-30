Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate Adentan Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Akosua Manu joined Muslims in the constituency to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.

Her campaign team dubbed Team Kozie joined the Chief Imam of Adentan, Alhaji Mohammed Issahaq and the Muslim community in the constituency to celebrate the day.

This forms part of Akosua Manu’s outreach to the Muslim community in line with her commitment to unite Adentan NPP in prayer and supplications in seeking the blessings of Allah.

In addition, Akosua Manu also made donation to the Chief Imam and the Adentan Housing Down Central Mosque ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha.

She often emphasizes that Adentan is great because of its diversity and Eid-ul-Adha is a great reminder of the need to sacrifice.

“Building sacrifices as a community and as a party is how we can thrive and prosper in 2024 and beyond,” she said.

Adentan Chief Imam Alhaji Mohammed Issahaq also prayed for unity in the party not just for the primaries but also for the general elections as that is critical to securing victory.

In attendance were key stakeholders of Nasara club and the Nasara Executive Council.

The sacred ceremony was characterized by prayers by the Muslim community for God’s guidance and blessings as the nation sought to overcome its development challenges.

Eid al-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice) is the most important Islamic holiday that commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

It is marked by the slaughtering of livestock and distributing part of the meat to the poor.

The holiday begins on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul-Hijja, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.