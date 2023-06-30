The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled Monday, July 3, for the commencement of the vetting of its presidential aspirants seeking to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

The aspirants set to undergo scrutiny on Monday, July 3, include Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, the former Minister of Trade; businessman Kwadwo Poku, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current vice president.

On Tuesday, July 4, the vetting will continue with other candidates, including Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the National Presidential Vetting Committee, Evans Nimako, indicated that the remaining candidates would be vetted on July 5 and 6.

The statement emphasized the expectation that all presidential hopefuls would take note of the schedule and attend the vetting process as required by the Committee.

Attached is the full schedule by the NPP