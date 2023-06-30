tHE Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West constituency, Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui, has entreated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to focus his attention on getting representation for the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) constituency rather than preoccupying himself with Gyakye Quayson’s Assin North case.

The comment by the legislator comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s earlier admonition of constituents of Assin North not to vote for Gyakye Quayson in the June 27 by-election as he was likely to be imprisoned.

In an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of the 2023 Joseph Siaw Agyepong distinguished lecture on public health in Africa in commemoration of the University of Ghana’s 75th anniversary, the legislator for Awutu Senya West described the president’s comment as unfortunate urging him to allow James Gyakye Quayson to discharge his duties.

“Assin North has spoken, and I think the President should allow Gyakye Quayson to do his work. I think that he should focus on how he is going to get SALL properly represented because everybody is silent about it. Because if it was NDC era that some people did not have representation everybody will be raising their arms shouting on the rooftop and this time around nobody is saying anything,” she stated.