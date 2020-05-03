The Somanya District Police Command has arrested 14 persons for flouting the ban on social gatherings in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The 14 are said to have gathered in a house to perform puberty rites, known as Dipo, despite the ban on all forms of gatherings.

The suspects have been charged and granted court bail to appear before the Somanya District Magistrate Court on Monday, May 4, 2020.

This arrest follows a similar one in the Eastern Region where four royals in the Akuapem traditional area were nabbed for flouting the ban on mass gatherings.

A circuit court in Obuasi recently remanded 40 persons for defying the ban on social gatherings while six other persons were recently fined GHS14,400 (1,200 penalty units) each for violating the restrictions law.

The ban on social gatherings is still in force, despite the lifting of the partial lockdown on Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa.

For the avoidance of doubt, President cited “conferences, workshops, funerals, parties, nightclubs, drinking spots, beaches, festivals, political rallies, religious activities and sporting events” as part of activities still banned in Ghana.

Though all educational facilities are also to remain closed, the President said: “businesses and other workplaces can continue to operate, observing staff management and workplace protocols with the aim of achieving social distancing and hygiene protocols.”

Critical steps on public gatherings ban being considered

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said some circumstances and conditions have to be carefully considered before the ban on public gatherings is lifted.

He said he is aware of the impact of the closure of schools, churches and mosques, but was quick to add that he is still holding consultations with key stakeholders including members of the Council of State to conclude on the next line of action as far as the ban is concerned.

“There are still very important measures in place that are impacting the daily lives of our people. How long can we keep the churches closed? How long can we keep the mosques closed? What about our schools? When are they going to be able to resume? What are the circumstances and conditions that we have to see being satisfied before those measures can be taken?”

“There are very critical steps that we all have to think about. The present situation, the emergency cannot be a permanent feature of our national life. We have to at some stage confront the future and how we will address that future. I think at all those critical points, you have an important input to make. There are some amongst who have been reaching out to me on an individual basis but I have not had the opportunity for this collective meeting between the President and his Council of State,” he said.