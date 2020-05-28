The baby born to a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Western Region has tested negative for the virus.

The woman with COVID-19 delivered the baby through a cesarean section last week.

Dr. Joseph Darko, who led the team of doctors to deliver the woman at the Tarkwa Apinto Government hospital said the mother has subsequently tested negative and awaiting another negative test to be declared recovered from COVID-19.

“About two weeks ago we successfully delivered a baby to a COVID-19 expectant mother of a handsome baby boy. Soon afterwards we took the sample of the baby and sent to the lab to be tested for SARS-CoV2. The good news is that the result came in this morning and the baby tested negative,” Dr. Joseph Darko said.