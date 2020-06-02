Parliament has clarified that the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, is yet to file a question on the expenditure returns of GHS280.3 million allocated for the coronavirus fight.

Mr. Forson had reportedly claimed on Accra-based Joy FM that he filed the question during the partial-lockdown period.

These concerns from Mr. Forson had been highlighted earlier on Monday when he called on the Auditor-General to undertake a special audit into the GHS280.3 million that was allocated by the government for the provision of food, water and sanitation under the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP).

Parliament, however, says, from its records, there is no specific question on the GHS280.3 million on its file.

The statement further noted that Mr. Forson admitted he was yet to file the question.

“Upon further consultation with the Honourable Member [Cassiel Ato Forson], he indicated that he intends to file a question today [Tuesday] on the matter raised in the media.”

“Once it is filed, it will be processed in accordance with the rules of the House,” the statement added.

New constituency allegations

Parliament also noted that Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, was alleged to have alluded to the creation of new constituencies in a presentation on May 20.

It refuted such claims saying “no such presentation has been made by the Majority Leader.”

“In fact, the Majority Leader in the said presentation stated categorically that the Committee of Subsidiary Legislation should endeavour to submit its report on the Public Elections 2020 for the consideration of the House on or before the coming into force of the instrument.”