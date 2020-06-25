A Deputy Minister of Education, in-charge of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum will be teaching mathematics in a special edition of Citi TV‘s virtual learning program for High School students, known as Class Act.

Dr. Adutwum will tackle the topic “Exponential Equations”.

The Deputy Minister has been a Mathematics and Information Technology teacher for at least 10 years and will handle the maths session on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

It would be recalled that in April 2020 the Deputy Minister was on The Point of View on Citi TV where he offered to teach on Class Act.

He described Class Act as a “fantastic” programme.

“Class Act is my favourite one [virtual education on TV] and that is why I want to come on and teach. I want to come and teach Mathematics—exponential equations and things like that. I want to come and teach a class on your network because you are doing a fantastic job. It is something that you started to complement government’s efforts,” Dr. Adutwum who is an educationist said in the interview.

Class Act, is a virtual classroom for High School students and airs exclusively on weekdays on Citi TV at 5:30 pm.

Class Act, teaches students English, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and ICT, with up to scratch examples.

Tutors begin each session with an aim to expand upon the general knowledge points of each of the Core Subjects in order to enrich the viewer’s learning experience.

The ultimate aim is to bring the high school classroom, right into the homes of viewers, as well as onto their mobile devices.