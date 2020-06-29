The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has urged developers interested in acquiring lands at the Voltaian Basin to consult with the Lands Commission.

The Ministry made this known in a press statement on Monday, June 29, 2020.

“…Any individual, private or public establishment, be it local or foreign intending to acquire land in the subject area for any developmental land use activity is requested to contact the Lands Commission Secretariat in the Region where the Land is situated or the Head Officer of the Lands Commission in Accra for the needed guidance and assistance,” the statement noted.

According to the Ministry, the Voltaian Basin has been set aside specifically for “in-depth exploration and management of various natural resources within the basin’s enclave to reduce the adverse impact on the environment.”

The Voltaian Basin is a lop-sided inland basin covering about 40 percent of Ghana’s continental landmass.

The said areas include Kete Krachie, Prang, Yabraso, Buipe, Kananto, Larabanga, Tamale, Yendi, Tibagona, Nasia, Coast of Keta, Kwahu in the Eastern Region through to Atebubu in the Bono East Region.

