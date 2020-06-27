The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Akufo has officially been acclaimed as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2020 polls.

President Akufo-Addo was the sole candidate who filed his nomination to contest in the 2020 Presidential Primaries for the NPP.

The acclamation of the Presidential Candidate was done at a special National Council meeting of the Party held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra today, June 26, 2020.

The President also named Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running-mate.

Below are some pictures from the event: