The fate of the suit filed by the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey against the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register seems sealed as the Supreme Court has truncated the case even before it is heard.

The MP is before the High Court for a declaration that the Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations 2020 (CI 126) as amended does not confer power on the Electoral Commission to compile an entirely new register.

He was also seeking a declaration that the existing voters’ register as compiled under the Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulation 2016 (CI 91) is the only lawful and valid register for the 2020 Presidential and parliamentary elections until revoked by a law duly made.

The Ashaiman MP also wanted the High Court to stop the election management body from compiling a fresh register until such time that it is authorized by a valid law to do so.

But the Supreme Court in deciding the validity of the existing voter ID card as proof of identity for the purposes of voter registration said that “any Court in which same or similar action is pending or yet to be filed shall apply the decision rendered by the Supreme Court in these consolidated cases.”

Mr. Ernest Norgbey’s case was scheduled to be heard on Monday, June 29, 2020.