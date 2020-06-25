Parts of Ghana were hit by a small earthquake on the night of Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

This occurred a few minutes to 11:00 pm in the Greater Accra, Eastern and Central Regions.

The small quake happened three times in most of the affected areas.

Dansoman, Lapaz, Achimota, Tesano, Santa Maria, Gbawe, Weija, Madina, Kwabenya, Nsawam, Koforidua, Swedru were among a few of the areas that experienced the seismic disturbance.

During the small quake, many Ghanaians expressed shock and were unsure of precautionary measures to take.

Mawuli Zogbenu, a resident of Weija said, “It started at exactly 10:48 pm. Initially, we thought because it was a rainy season, it was normal. But it happened again in a few seconds. And it happened the third time. A lot of families came out of their rooms trying to look for safe places,” he said in an interview.

Here are some precautionary measures

If you are indoors during an earthquake

Ensure you do the following:

DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other pieces of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

If there isn’t a table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.

Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall, such as lighting fixtures or furniture.

Stay in bed if you are there when the earthquake strikes. Hold on and protect your head with a pillow, unless you are under a heavy light fixture that could fall. In that case, move to the nearest safe place.

Do not use a doorway except if you know it is a strongly supported, load-bearing doorway and it is close to you. Many inside doorways are lightly constructed and do not offer protection.

Stay inside until the shaking stops and it is safe to go outside. Do not exit a building during the shaking.

Research has shown that most injuries occur when people inside buildings attempt to move to a different location inside the building or try to leave.

DO NOT use the elevators.

Be aware that the electricity may go out or the sprinkler systems or fire alarms may turn on.

If you are outdoors during an earthquake

Do the following:

Stay there.

Move away from buildings, streetlights, and utility wires.

Once in the open, stay there until the shaking stops. The greatest danger exists directly outside buildings, at exits, and alongside exterior walls.

If you are in a moving vehicle during an earthquake

Ensure you do the following if you are in a moving vehicle during an earthquake:

Stop as quickly as safety permits and stay in the vehicle. Avoid stopping near or under buildings, trees, overpasses, and utility wires.

Proceed cautiously once the earthquake has stopped. Avoid roads, bridges, or ramps that might have been damaged by the earthquake.

If you are trapped under debris