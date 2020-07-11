The Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour has rejected claims that he breached COVID-19 safety protocols by gathering his constituents to distribute items to them.

Media reports had suggested that John Ntim Fordjour gave hand sanitizers and veronica buckets to crowded residents of Assin Akrofuom.

The reports had said most of the recipients were not in face masks and did not observe any form of physical distancing while receiving the sanitizers.

A statement signed by the acting NPP Secretary of the Assin South constituency, Elvis Bosomtwe however said those reports were “mischievous propaganda and palpable falsehood in circulation”.

Describing the MP as a “law-abiding citizen”, the statement said Mr. Ntim Fordjour “has not under any circumstance, breached COVID-19 protocols as some faceless persons or entities would want to mislead the public to believe”.

It, therefore, urges the general public “to utterly disregard such falsehood and treat it with the contempt it deserves”.

Find below the full statement:

Disregard Mischievous Propaganda Falsely Accusing Assin South MP of breach of Covid-19 Protocol

The attention of the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Hon John Ntim Fordjour, has been drawn to a rather malicious and mischievous falsehood in circulation on social media purporting to have been published by hoax bloggers to the effect that the MP had breached Covid-19 protocols.

The Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency wishes to state without equivocation that contrary to the mischievous propaganda and palpable falsehood in circulation, he has not under any circumstance, breached Covid-19 protocols as some faceless persons or entities would want to mislead the public to believe. Hon Ntim Fordjour is a reputed law-abiding citizen who conscientiously abides by the law and meticulously adheres to all Covid-19 protocols.

The public is advised to utterly disregard such falsehood and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Stay Safe.

Signed

Elvis Bosomtwe

Ag. Constituency Secretary

NPP Assin South Constituency