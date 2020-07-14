Police in the Bono Region are investigating circumstances that led to the death of a 28-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed by men suspected to be supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Banda.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the Bono Regional Police Command, Augustine Kingsley Oppong, said they will conduct thorough investigations before making any arrest.

“We have decided to let our investigator go down and gather all the pieces of information and inform Command as such. So we’ve not made any arrest yet. Our investigator will inform us of the next action we should take. People are asking whether there have been any arrest and why not now. In fact, we are gathering intelligence that will lead us to the right culprits so that we will not go and arrest some people and later release them that there is nothing against them.”

Silas Wulochamey, a graduate teacher trainee from the Akim Oda Teacher Training College was allegedly accosted by the men at Banda Kabrono on Monday when he was returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi.

Some reports suggest that the stabbing occurred at a registration centre following an altercation between some New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

Meanwhile, there are media reports of tension between the two dominant parties in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise in Banda.

