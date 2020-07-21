The total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Ghana has increased to 28, 430 following the verification of 763 new cases on Monday, July 20, 2020.

These new cases are from samples taken from the period from June 7 to July 16, 2020, according to health officials.

The update by the Ghana Health Service also indicated that five more persons have died out of Coronavirus bring the death toll to 153 within the same period.

24,901 persons have recovered/discharged leaving the number of active cases at 3,376.

The latest update from the Ghana Health Service shows that Greater Accra is still leading the national case count followed by the Ashanti, Western and Central Regions.

Critical and severe cases

Ghana Health Service in the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Ghana notes that 25 persons are in severe conditions while eight others are in critical conditions.

The Ghana Health Service further notes that four persons who have tested positive for the virus are on ventilators.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 349, 752 comprising 127, 862 and 221, 890 tests conducted through routine surveillance and contact tracing respectively.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 15,328

Ashanti Region – 6,151

Western Region – 2,310

Central Region – 1,155

Eastern Region – 1,087

Volta Region – 511

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 294

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Western North Region – 216

Oti Region – 147

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

Ghana recorded its first two COVID-19 cases in March 2020. The cases were from some two persons who had returned to Ghana from parts of the world where COVID-19 was prevalent at the time.