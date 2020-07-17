Managers of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund say they have so far spent over GH¢32 million in the procurement of PPE and other supplies to aid the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

This is out of a total of GH¢53 million donated to the Fund.

The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo made this known during a ceremony to donate some PPE and medical equipment to various treatment centres in the country.

He said the Fund still needs more donations from the public to continue fulfilling its mandate since it has used up more than half of the total amount received so far.

“To date, the Trust Fund has spent approximately GHS 32,581,233.90 out of the total amount of 53 million cedis received so far. We need vehicles for care and testing centres, PPE including more veronica buckets and touch-free sanitizer dispensers,” she noted.

Earlier this week, the Chairperson said the Fund is yet to meet all the needs of frontline workers in various health facilities especially at the district and municipal levels.

She said there are still many demands for personal protective equipment which is it yet to be met and so more of them are needed for onward distribution to facilities that need PPE.

“We have not even been able to reach the private medical centres. We have not been able to be able to directly reach the municipalities and districts. We got so many applications from districts concerning their CHPS compound which we must not forget,” she said while receiving a donation of PPE worth GHS 5 million from MTN.