The President of the Artisans Association of Ghana (AAG), Gideon Bidor says the youth must not downplay their importance in national development, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has thus charged the youth to rise to the occasion and help the world in the fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Bidor’s call was contained in a statement issued today, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

The statement was in support of this year’s World Youth Skills Day, which is dubbed; “Skills for a Resilient Youth in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond.”

“As the President of the association, I, Gideon Bidor, want to congratulate all my members and all skilled workers and trainees across the globe, especially the youth for your wonderful contributions to national development, your hardworking, and readiness to help make your nation (s) a better place for us all to live comfortably. Do not ever underestimate your importance in national development.”

Mr. Bidor further added, “I also want to urge you all to seriously adhere to all safety protocols and work precautions to ensure that you do not carelessly lose your lives either during or even after the pandemic because the nation needs us very much.”

It is estimated that nearly 70% of the world’s learners are affected by school closures across education levels currently.

Respondents to a survey of TVET institutions, jointly collected by UNESCO, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Bank, reported that distance training has become the most common way of imparting skills, with considerable difficulties regarding, among others, curricula adaptation, trainee and trainer preparedness, connectivity, or assessment and certification processes.

According to the president of AAG, he call comes on the back of the above survey.

“It is to this effect that the Artisans Association of Ghana has deemed it fit to also add its voice to the celebration of this year’s World Youth Skills Day.”

He further congratulated all workers across the globe for their contributions to national development.

“On behalf of the AAG, I want to say a big AYEKOO to all skilled workers and our hardworking youth across the globe, especially, AAG members, and to wish all of you a Happy Anniversary celebration, despite the attack of COVID-19.”

About AGG

The Artisans Association of Ghana (AAG), is an organization with the mission to help train, upgrade and aid in the certification of unskilled youth and master craftsmen, as well as enable them to provide services that meet global standards.

It has over 26,000 membership drawn from specialized trade areas like Glass Aluminum Fabricating, Welding, Auto Engineering, Photography, Plumbing, Pest Control, Construction, Carpentry, Architecture, Painting, and many more.

