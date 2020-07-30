In this edition of Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu and Zoe Abu-Baidoo bring you all the day’s big news story.

The big news story in the bulletin was the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the NDC’s application for review of voter registration judgement

– GES, GHS issue guidelines for Gold Track SHS students returning home tomorrow

– Minority wants law banning the importation of salvaged vehicles reviewed- Over 22 million Ghanaians suffered income drops due to COVID-19 – Report

– Eid-ul-Adha: Muslims urged to desist from holding congregational prayers due to COVID-19

– Five suspects in Kafaba lynching remanded

On the point-blank segment, Brigadier General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah was Umaru Sanda Amadu’s guest.