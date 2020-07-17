A Ghanaian student, Emmanuel Markwei, has benefited from Patoranking’s scholarship scheme to study at the African Leadership University.

This comes after the Nigerian artiste announced earlier this year that he would offer a scholarship to 10 African students to attend African Leadership University.

He has finally released the names of the 10 chosen students after receiving applications from about 45 African countries.

The Patoranking Scholarship was set up in partnership with the African Leadership University to identify young Africans in low-income areas with exceptional track records of impact in their communities and connect them with a world-class education that will help them to scale this impact.

