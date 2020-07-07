The Ghana Diaspora Women Organisation has called for the immediate suspension of the two doctors and nurses involved in the alleged negligence that led to the death of a patient at the Ridge Hospital.

The administering of wrong medication is believed to have contributed to the death of Madam Esther Sosuh, the wife of Dr. Emmanuel Kuto, who is the Director of the Institute of Languages.

The death occurred on the evening of June 25.

Dr. Kuto’s wife, aged 48-years-old, had been diagnosed with a hernia and was receiving treatment after checking in to the facility on June 21, 2020.

The group in a statement complained that “simply too many lives are lost through gross negligence and enough is now enough.”

It thus demanded that the Ghana Health Service Director-General and the Director of Ridge Hospital “immediately suspend the two doctors and nurses involved in this alleged matter as we believe their behaviour was unethical of the medical profession.”

The group wants the suspension to hold “until investigations are duly completed.”

It further backed any legal action that Dr. Kuto may pursue.

“We also wish to inform the Ridge Hospital that we would be supporting Dr. Kuto should he decide to pursue the legal route for some form of reasonable, substantial compensation as sorry alone will not be enough in this matter,” the group’s statement said.

The Ridge Hospital is already facing a GHS 5 million lawsuit for possible negligence from a man whose wife and baby died at the hospital.

But the cause of death of Mr. Kuto’s wife is yet to be established.

He has requested for an autopsy as the hospital probes the incident.

Click here for the full statement.