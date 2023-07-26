Management of the Ridge Hospital has denied allegations that it colluded with a convicted fraudster to evade jail time by keeping the convict on admission for the past two months.

Also known as the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the hospital explained that the convict was admitted to undergo a surgical two procedure and was later discharged to continue treatment at the Nsawam Prison Hospital.

Management of the hospital in a statement described the reports as unfortunate.

Below is the full statement.

NEWS RELEASE

SUBJECT: RE: FRAUDSTER ALLEGEDLY HELD AT RIDGE HOSPITAL FOR TWO MONTHS

The management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital denies a news item making the rounds with the above-mentioned headline, and says as follows:

1. The individual in question was referred from the Nsawam Prison Hospital on 22nd June 2023 but was admitted to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on June 23, 2023.

2. He required two surgical procedures by two different teams.

3. Following the completion of the procedures, he was discharged back to the Nsawam Prison hospital from where he was initially referred, for follow-up.

4. The said patient was discharged on July 21, 2023, after spending a total of 28 days on admission.

5. It is important to highlight that our hospital utilizes electronic records systems, ensuring that patients’ medical records are kept in real time. These records can be readily verified.

6. Management views the reportage without any verification as unfortunate.

7. We are fully open to having any suspicions or doubts regarding this matter verified by the necessary legal authority. The doors of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital are always open for such verifications.

The convict was sentenced to serve a fifteen-year prison time on 23 charges of defrauding by false pretense, amounting to over $6 million.