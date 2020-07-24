Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu has called for calm among residents of Hohoe in the Volta Region as the voter registration exercise enters its final phase.

His call comes after alleged acts of violence at some registration centres in the constituency.

Mr Amewu who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the constituency, said it is in the interest of all residents to maintain peace and calm ahead of the 2020 elections.

“I don’t believe in violence. I am a man of peace and so we are using this opportunity to call on everybody to exercise restraint. Sometimes tensions come up, but that should not degenerate into any violence. I don’t promote violence…I condemn in no uncertain terms all violence that has occurred,” he said.

Mr. Amewu earlier embarked on a tour of some registration centres in the constituency, including the Gbi-Bla Roman Catholic (R.C) Primary (3) registration centre.

Responding to allegations that he was busing people into the constituency to vote, he said he only sent calls out to citizens outside the constituency to come home and register, and that cannot be termed as busing people.

“I made a potential call on citizens living outside the constituency to come home and register and exercise their democratic enfranchising rights. The call was honestly made and warmly received by the constituents and was done in accordance with the regulatory framework that allowed eligible voters to register and vote.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Homenya, the Regional Secretary of the NPP says the isolated cases of misunderstandings cannot be used to describe the conduct of the registration exercise in the Region as bad.