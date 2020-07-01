The New Patriotic Party’s campaign manager for the 2020 election, Peter Mac Manu and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah have been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where they are receiving treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Citi News understands that a number of government officials have tested positive for the virus and are currently receiving treatment.

This comes on the back of the death of the former General Secretary of the Governing New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Sir John, has died today, July 1, 2020.

A source at the Forestry Commission told Citi News that he died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital today, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19.

