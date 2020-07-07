A Deputy Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, has told Citi News the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer does not pose a threat to the electoral fortunes of the NPP.

Dr. Hamid said “our campaign is focusing on candidate Mahama, not his running mate.”

“Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will not be a threat to the NPP at all,” he added.

After months of anticipation, John Mahama yesterday, July 6, 2020, made public his selection of former Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 polls.

Dr. Hamid, who doubles as Inner City and Zongo Development Minister, said: “the 2020 election will be a contest between a former President and a sitting President.”

‘’It’s a battle of what he did in four years and what Nana Akufo-Addo has also done within the same period.”

He added that “Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will not add any push to John Mahama in December. Her selection even strengthens us and gives hope that Ghanaians will renew the mandate of Nana Akufo-Addo.”

“For us in NPP, we will examine her records as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape and her records as Education Minister, and as you all know, her record at the Education Ministry is terrible, cancellations of teacher trainee allowance etc,” Dr. Hamid said.

This notwithstanding, Dr. Hamid remarked that the NPP was not taking Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for granted.

“We are not taking her and John Mahama for granted at all. We will work extra hard and ensure a resounding victory for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP.”