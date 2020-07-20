The Open Foundation West Africa has launched its Founders Day Ghana writing contest to increase Ghanaian literature of personalities and events on Wikipedia.

The contest, which spans from 1st to 31st August 2020 seeks to create awareness and educate the public on the significance of Founders Day and also encourage the curation of content about Ghana’s history.

The initiative is in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and the Wikimedia Foundation.

The organization says this initiative will improve Wikipedia articles on Ghana’s History. Also, this will create reliable content on Ghana’s History on Wikipedia for the benefit of global readers.

“We encourage participants to create new articles about people and events that highlight activities that took place before and after Ghana’s Independence, creative artworks (movies, music, etc) that depicted that time and topics of national interest or importance. They can also improve existing Wikipedia articles on Ghana’s History. By doing so, we can create reliable content on Ghana’s History on Wikipedia for the benefit of global readers.”

“We are reaching out to as many people who can join the contest by contributing relevant content on Wikipedia either by improving existing articles or creating new articles related to the History of Ghana. All participants will stand the chance of winning amazing prizes,” it stated.