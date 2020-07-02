Government is still considering its options in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana, according to the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

He was commenting on calls for localised lockdowns after the continued spike in COVID-19 cases which has put Ghana over the 18,000 mark for cases.

“In terms of the possibility of the reintroduction of restrictions, we have always said that all cards remain on the table,” the Minister said at a press conference on Thursday morning.

“As the analysis goes on, how we have complied with this bit of the easing will inform the next line of action. A re-imposition of restrictions in some areas or further easing will all be determined by the outcomes as we observe them moving forward,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah explained.

President Akufo-Addo lifted the partial lockdown on some parts of the country on April 19.

The partial lockdown was necessitated by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa, had been under a partial lockdown for a three week period in which Ghana’s coronavirus case count was at 1,042.

Ghana’s coronavirus case count had reached 8,070 when the President further eased restrictions on public gatherings on May 31.

Religious gatherings, schools, weddings among others resumed partially under strict conditions.

Churches and mosques, for example, are to allow only 100 congregants while schools are to open for final year students.

The cap on participants for private burials has also been raised to 100 persons.

The latest update from the Ghana Health Service indicates that Ghana has had 18,630 coronavirus cases, 14,046 clinical recoveries and 117 deaths.

Ghana is currently engaged in a voter registration exercise nationwide ahead of the 2020 general elections.