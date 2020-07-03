A surgeon at the Trust Hospital in Accra, Dr. Richard Kisser has died of COVID-19.

The hospital in a notice said Dr. Kisser died on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

“We regret to inform all staff of the passing of our consultant surgeon, Dr. Richard Kisser. The sad event occurred on Thursday 2nd of July 2020 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was receiving treatment for COV1D-19 complications. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the facility noted.

Dr. Kisser becomes one of the renowned health professionals to die from COVID-19 in Ghana. In April, the Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule was reported to have died of COVID-19 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Hundreds of other health workers who are on the frontline have also been infected with COVID-19.

Some mortalities have also been recorded although some of the health workers have recovered.

As at May 23, 2020, it was reported that at least 83 health workers across the country had been infected with COVID-19.

Majority of those affected were in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Western and Ashanti regions.