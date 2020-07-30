Seven more persons have died from COVID-19 in Ghana as 736 more cases of the virus have been recorded.

These deaths pushed Ghana’s death toll to 175 whilst the cumulative case count rose to 35,142.

Active cases of the virus stand at 3,681 and 31,286 persons have recovered or been discharged, according to the latest Ghana Health Service update.

Twenty-three of the remaining cases are in a severe condition with six being critical and four on ventilators.

The North East and Upper East regions remain without any COVID-19 cases.

Five of the recent deaths were recorded in the Ashanti Region with the Greater Accra Region accounting for the other two.

The youngest of these deaths was a 32-year-old man who had no known underlying condition.

Three other persons had no underlying conditions whilst the three others had diabetes, heart conditions and hypertension.