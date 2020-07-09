The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) expects Senior High Schools to shut down if recent health-related incidents continue.

In a statement, the group warned that if “the unfortunate happenings continue the close down of the schools will be inevitable.”

GNECC highlighted the “chaotic incidences which put the students in great fear and danger” following the reopening of schools after an initial shutdown because of the virus.

The group is responding to the recent COVID-19 infections in schools and resulting agitations.

At the Accra Girls Senior High School, for example, parents stormed the premises demanding to take their wards home after news of the infections in the school.

The students also protested demanding to be allowed to go home.

Also, a final-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Senior High School died after health complications being left unattended to for hours.

Students of that school demonstrated and accused the school administration of negligence claiming the headmistress, who has since been interdicted, did not act because of fears the student had COVID-19.

For the KNUST SHS incident, GNECC called for “an immediate commencement of investigation into circumstances leading to the death.”

It wants to “ensure that anyone found culpable face the full rigors of the law.”

GNECC also said the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) “must liaise with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to put in place a health desk in all senior high schools to provide medical care to students in emergencies before sending them to health facilities where necessary.”

Its statement also highlighted the need for the provision of the necessary protective accessories like sanitizers, gloves, soap and veronica buckets to all schools “to ensure that staff and students are well protected.”

GES urges calm

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has taken noted of the incidents and urged calm among parents.

It assured that officials are working to ensure the safety of their wards.

“We at the Ghana Education Service want to assure parents; it is understanding that parents will want to rush in for their wards but we believe that it will be the best decision to take.”

The Ashanti Regional Director of the GES, Mary Owusu Achiaw, also indicated that the death at KNUST was going to be probed.