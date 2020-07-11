The first edition of Stonebwoy’s Bhim Skills Training Workshop has been held in Ashaiman.

Under the auspices of the Livingstone Foundation, a charity organization founded by dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, the workshop offered training to those who want to learn skills to equip them to become entrepreneurs.

It took place at the St. Augustine Catholic Church premises at Ashaiman on Friday, July 10, 2020.

The Bhim Skills workshop covered areas such as small scale farming, entrepreneurial development training, food & agro food processing, fashion accessories production, production of household cleaning products, natural cosmetics production and fashion designing.

The trainers or coaches also guided the over forty (40) participants to learn advanced techniques to help them complete everyday tasks more efficiently.

According to Stonebwoy who spoke at the programme, this initiative was inspired by the recent scourge that the coronavirus outbreak has left on businesses the world over, leaving most people unemployed.

“This is our contribution to also support each other especially during these difficult times when the coronavirus pandemic is a taking a toll on everybody. I hope that all that you have learnt today will be of a great use to you some day if not today. This is how big companies that produce consumables started,” he said.

The Livingstone Foundation has been very instrumental in advancing social responsibility activities like donating to the accident victims at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, opening of the Bhim Shop, the one house one toilet project in Ashaiman, among others.

Stonebwoy recently released his 5th studio album titled ‘Anloga Junction’, which is already making positive waves on the international music market.

