Compliance to directives to wear face masks in public is generally favourable in some major markets in Accra, according to the Ghana Health Service.

In all, 82 percent of people in the markets were wearing face masks but not all of them were doing so correctly.

The wearing of face masks has become mandatory because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

After a survey of four markets in Accra, it was revealed that the Makola Market had the lowest number of traders wearing face mask masks appropriately.

The Mallam Attah Market recorded the highest number of traders wearing the face mask appropriately.

Speaking during a press briefing by Head of Disease Surveillance at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe said at the Mallam Attah Market, 52.1 percent [of the people surveyed] “were correctly wearing a mask.”

At the Makola Market, the figure was 41.3 percent.

He also noted that compliance was high in head porters, who make a living transporting goods in markets.

In contrast, he said buyers in the markets were operating with significantly less caution.

“Surprisingly, for head porters, 59.9 percent of them were correctly wearing a mask and then the buyers; I think they have a low perception of risk. Just 32.3 percent of them were correctly wearing a mask.”

President Akufo-Addo earlier gave an indication of compliance in the whole of Accra.

He noted that only 44.3% wear face masks properly, per a Ghana Health Service survey.