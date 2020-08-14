The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced a GH¢10,000 bounty for the heads of persons involved in the killing of a businessman at Juapong, Samuel Nyamador.

Mr. Ablakwa made this known on Twitter on Friday, August 14, 2020.

According to him, he has informed both the Regional and District Police Commanders.

“I have just spoken to both the Volta Regional Police Commander and the Juapong Police Commander to inform them of my decision to make available a personal donation of GHS10,000 as bounty for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the fiendish killers of Sonny,” he added.

The deceased was shot dead while on his way home from work on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the company of his wife.

Three men are said to have confronted the couple and shot the man.

Police begin investigations into Juapong businessman’s killing

The Volta Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service is already on a manhunt for some three persons in connection with the killing of Samuel Nyamador.

In an interview with Citi News, the Volta Regional Police PRO, Corporal Prince Dogbatse, cautioned against such hasty demonstrations and called for voluntary information that may help bring the perpetrators to book.

“We have commenced investigations into the incident…Our resolve is to play up to our mandate and bring the perpetrators of this crime to book. This is our assurance,” he noted.