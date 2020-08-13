Police in the Volta Region are on a manhunt for some three persons in connection with the killing of one Samuel Nyamador at Juapong in the North Tongu District.

The deceased was shot dead while on his way home from work on Tuesday night in the company of his wife.

Three men are said to have confronted the couple and shot the man.

On Wednesday morning, youth in the area massed up in protest of what they described as the late response by the police to many distress calls after the incident occurred.

In an interview with Citi News, the Volta Regional Police PRO, Corporal Prince Dogbatse, cautioned against such hasty demonstrations and called for voluntary information that may help bring the perpetrators to book.

“We have commenced investigations into the incident. I remember very well, the incident that happened at Sogakope. Up until now, we have not seen anyone coming forward that he or she was the one who made the call to the police. But if this becomes the basis of agitations, demonstrations, roadblocks, hampering of the movement of other road users, this is not justifiable. So our resolve is to play up to our mandate and bring the perpetrators of this crime to book. This is our assurance,” he noted.

Juapong killing account

A brother of the deceased in narrating the incident said, “I was in the room and I heard a call from one of my tenants that my brother has been shot down there so I asked what happened. The wife told me that they were going home around 11 pm and they saw a gentleman coming out from a dark corner on the way and before they realized, he was about to attack. So she alerted her husband.”

“So the husband told them that if it is money they want, then they should take it. But they said they are not after money so when he started to run away, someone shot him from the back.”

Another resident of the area also said, “We got the information this dawn at 1 am that one Samuel Nyamado popularly known as Sonny has been gunned down when he closed from the shop and was going home. He has a provision shop just across the street where the incident happened. What brought out the riots was that they said thing happened around 10 pm to 11 pm but until the youth blocked the way, the police had not been there. Right now, however, calm has returned to the place because the Police Commander and some police are there now.”

Similar incident at Sogakope

With reference to the Sogakope incident, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was allegedly murdered by unknown persons at his residence in Sogakope in the early hours of Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The assailants, numbering about eight, reportedly stormed the victim’s house wielding guns and cement blocks amidst sporadic shooting.

A resident of Sogakope, Yao Amekor, told Citi News that the shooting scared neighbours of the deceased and onlookers.

Mr. Adzahli sustained gunshot and stab wounds in the attack while the deceased’s wife also sustained gunshot wounds.

Whereas the family is demanding instant justice, many have also called on the security agencies in the region to step up their efforts in finding persons involved in the killing.

Meanwhile, the family is calling for swift prosecution of all suspects involved.