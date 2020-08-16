Mrs Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon, has donated relief items to the over 200 victims of the fire outbreak at Shiashie in her constituency.

The inferno occurred at Shiashie Soweto, a slum, at around 2030 hours on Friday, August 14, destroying about 200 households.

The MP donated food items, clothes, sanitary products and GH¢100.00 to each household.

In brief remarks during the presentation, Mrs Alhassan announced that she had created a ¢20,000.00 seed Fund to provide further support to the victims and called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to donate into it.

“With this Fund, I call on all well-meaning residents in the Constituency and the country at large to come to our aid with their donations to support the victims of this disaster,” she said.

Mrs Alhassan promised to be in touch with the victims, saying; “You shouldn’t lose hope, for I’m there for you and will continue to be with you in this moments of distress”.

She said she would further engage the affected persons until their immediate needs were provided adding; “My office is readily available to help you”.

Some victims of the inferno expressed their appreciation to the MP and appealed to other philanthropists to go to their aid.