In this edition of the #CitiCBS, with Bernard Avle, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Godfred Akoto Boafo, Korkui Selormey and Nathan Quao discuss the country and successive Government’s failure to give opportunities to young innovators and creatives to maximise their craft and businesses.

Also on the show, there was a conversation of basic schools and their fees bill for the second and third academic term despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whereas some parents were full of praise for how their wards schools’ management handled the situation or criticised their wards school’s management for being inconsiderate in the kind of school fees bill.