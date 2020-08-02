As the voter registration exercise enters its last leg, the Electoral Commission (EC) has cautioned political parties against bussing non-residents to specific registration centres to influence electoral outcomes.

Speaking to Citi News, the Acting Director of Public Affairs for the Commission, Sylvia Annoh, also cautioned guarantors against charging fees to vouch for applicants.

“The Electoral Commission has had reports of some political parties bussing members to some specific registration centres so they can register as voters and the commission would like to throw a word of caution to those who are engaged in this activity to desist from it because once you are not a Ghanaian, you don’t have any right to register.”

“Additionally, we have also had reports of some people called contractors who guarantee for some people they don’t even know. We want to remind the general public that it is an offence to charge fees n exchange for vouching for applicants,” she said.

More than 12 million voters have so far been registered in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

Before this new registration exercise, there were a total of 16,845,439 voters on the register.

As of Sunday, July 26, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, said 12,371,651 persons had been registered across the country.

The EC has targetted the registration of 15 million citizens.

The final phase began on Saturday, August 1, 2020, and will end on Thursday, August 6, 2020.