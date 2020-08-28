The big stories in this edition on the Eye witness News with Selorm Adonoo and Hawa Iddrisu are;

-Nigeria bares teeth over alleged ‘incessant harassment’ of citizens in Ghana

NDC reschedules 2020 manifesto launch to September 7

Tensions between NDC, NPP could compromise 2020 polls – WANEP warns

We’ll protest if schools are not reopened by September 22 – Private school teachers

Nabdam MP accuses NPP government of taking credit for his project

Mr. Kofi Koranteng, a candidate of choice, Coalition of Independent Political Aspirants was Selorm Adonoo’s guest on Eyewitness News.