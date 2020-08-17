In this edition of the Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Frema Adunyame:

– COVID-19: GHS to begin stakeholder engagement ahead of the possible reopening of air borders

– Akufo-Addo to embark on 5-day tour of Western, Central regions

– School of Hygiene students picket at Sanitation Ministry over unpaid allowances

– We’re ready to distribute hot meals to pupils, teachers – Gender Ministry

– Africa’s trade volumes to rise by $35bn annually due to operationalisation of AfCFTA – Alan Kyerematen

– Apologize for ‘lying’ about construction of 1D1F project in Ellembelle – NDC Executive to Nana Addo